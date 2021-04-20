Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pic of Their Stunning Looks for Friends’ Wedding

Instagram

The ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker posts a photo on his Instagram account in which he looks dazzling in a blue suit and a white fedora hat, while his model wife stuns in a tiny black dress.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have wowed fans with their chic appearances for a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 18, the “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker treated his devotees to a photo of him and his wife dressing up for the special occasion.

Along with triple smiling face with hearts emojis, the 27-year-old singer posted on Instagram an image of him suiting up for his band leader Harv’s big day with bride Felisha King. He donned a bright blue suit with a white untucked shirt underneath, and paired his suit with a white fedora hat and a pair of shiny black shoes.

Justin’s wife Hailey, in the meantime, looked elegant in a simple little black dress by AZ Factory. The 24-year-old model completed her look by wearing gold necklace, earrings and pointy-toe ankle strap stilettos. Justin’s post itself has since received over 5 million likes.

<br />

The “Love Yourself” hitmaker later followed up his post with another one that unveiled two black-and-white photo-booth pics from the wedding. One of the images captured him and his wife having fun posing with friends.

In the caption of this post, the “Peaches” singer congratulated the groom and bride, Harv and Felisha. “Congrats @harv and @felishafury excited to watch you guys continue to walk in your purpose,” he gushed.

<br />

Justin and Hailey have received much love from fans after their wedding in 2018. Earlier this year, the niece of Alec Baldwin told Elle about why she married the “Despacito” singer at such a young age. “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she said.

“And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different],” the socialite added. “We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

Hailey also told the magazine that Justin was “at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying. ”