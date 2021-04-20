Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty on All Charges By Investing.com

© Reuters.
Investing.com — A jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday after approximately 10 hours of deliberation in a closely-watched trial.
The unanimous verdict found Chauvin guilty on all counts, including two counts of murder. The trial lasted three weeks, and city officials were braced for potential violence once the verdict came in.
Television news shows broadcast the verdict live and videos and photos showed a large number of people gathered on the lawns outside the courthouse.
Floyd’s killing last May set off nationwide protests over the use of police force and sparked a new movement for racial justice.
