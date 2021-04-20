JPMorgan begins hunting for skilled Ethereum developers By BTC Peers



JPMorgan begins hunting for skilled Ethereum developers



Crypto-convert JPMorgan (NYSE:) is looking to hire skilled developers to fill up at least 64 open positions.

According to a job posting on recruitment site Glassdoor, the US banking giant wants to hire blockchain developers that are skilled in Ethereum, Corda, and Hyperledger development.

JPMorgan has been taking steps to enter into the cryptocurrency space after years of shunning and other leading cryptocurrencies. However, things took a different turn earlier this year. In March, the multinational investment bank launched a “Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket” to track the stocks of publicly traded companies exposed to digital assets.

Judging by the new openings, JPMorgan may be looking to follow in the footsteps of other banks such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), which have announced offering crypto investment exposure to wealthy clients.

As per the job posting, JPMorgan is seeking experienced hands in mainly engineering and development roles. The “blockchain software engineer” job, will require the candidate to work on designing and deploying robust blockchain-based solutions and protocols for the bank and users. An excerpt from the posting reads:

Have practical experience developing on blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Hyperledger, or Corda

Candidates are also expected to have a robust understanding of the cryptographic principles behind blockchain-based systems.

