Johnson commits Britain to 78% emissions cut in 14 years

Article content

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 in what he hailed as the world’s most ambitious climate change target that would put the country on track to become a net zero producer.

The new timetable, nearly 15 years ahead of the previous target, will require a fundamental restructuring in the way Britain powers its homes, cars and factories, how it feeds its people and what it does to dispose of carbon dioxide.

It comes days after China and the United States agreed that stronger pledges were required to tackle climate change, and ahead of a U.S. climate summit this week and the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November in Britain.

“We want to continue to raise the bar on tackling climate change, and that’s why we’re setting the most ambitious target to cut emissions in the world,” Johnson said, adding that it would attract pioneering businesses and innovation to the UK.

Britain in 2019 set a greenhouse gas emission target of net zero by 2050, in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement which called on countries to take steps to keep the global temperature rise as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible.

The new target, which will require the United Kingdom to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels, will mean the UK is more than three-quarters of the way there, according to the government.