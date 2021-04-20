J&J Raises Forecast For 2021 Sales, EPS As Pharma, Devices Grow By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) on Tuesday raised its guidance for both sales and earnings per share after reporting healthy growth in its medical devices and pharmaceutical businesses.

The company also saw the first $100 million in revenue from its Covid-19 shots.

J&J shares were down 0.4% in premarket, weighed by the concerns surrounding its Covid-19 vaccine, whose sales remain suspended after some cases of rare blood clotting were reported a few days ago.

The company increased its 2021 full-year guidance for adjusted operational sales growth to 9.3% and adjusted operational EPS growth to 16.8% at the midpoint.

In the forecast given on January 26, operational sales growth was seen to be 8.8% and adjusted operational EPS growth was expected to come at 16.4% in 2021.

The company reported first quarter sales of $22.32 billion, the 7.9% growth driven by 9.6% sales growth in the pharmaceutical segment and 10.9% jump in medical devices business.

Adjusted first quarter EPS of $2.59 increased 12.6% from a year earlier.