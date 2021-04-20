J&J Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – J&J reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

J&J announced earnings per share of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $22.01B.

J&J shares are up 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.28% from its 52 week high of $173.59 set on January 26. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 11.34% from the start of the year.

J&J follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

J&J’s report follows an earnings beat by Signify Health on March 24, who reported EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $193.5M, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.0535 on revenue of $188.94M.

Neogen had missed expectations on March 23 with third quarter EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $116.71M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.2567 on revenue of $106.73M.

