Jennifer Love Hewitt Suffered Migraine and ‘Broke’ Blood Vessels Filming Labor Scene for ‘9-1-1’

The former ‘Ghost Whisperer’ actress talks about the labor scene for the FOX police procedural series, claiming she pushed herself to her physical limit to make it look real.

Jennifer Love Hewitt “broke a lot of blood vessels” in her face while shooting a labour scene in TV show “9-1-1“.

The 42-year-old actress – who plays Maddie Buckley on the show – has revealed she pushed herself to her physical limit in order to make the pregnancy scenes look as realistic as possible.

She explained, “With both of my children, I laboured for a long time, but I pushed only twice, so I got very lucky to only push a couple of times, so I never pushed for like nine hours straight, so it was a lot, I had a very bad migraine, I broke a lot of blood vessels in my face.”

One of the medical experts on set joked about the realness of Jennifer’s performance.

The actress – who has Autumn, seven, and Atticus, five, with Brian Hallisay – told Entertainment Tonight, “One of the medical experts on the show at one point she was like, ‘If a baby doesn’t actually come out of there right now, I am going to be amazed.’ ”

“I was like, ‘You’re telling me sister!’ So it was a lot, but the audience is going to love it. It’s really exciting and it’s a fun episode for Maddie and Chimmy.”

Despite this, Jennifer admitted she didn’t give a lot of thought to the pregnancy scenes before the cameras started rolling.

She shared, “Maddie does end up in labour in a very inopportune time cause she really wants to push through and work right up to the last minute. She has no idea that last minute is going to be during a 911 call.”

“A very serious call by the way and it was really funny in filming because I was like, ‘How does one prepare to go to work and do this scene,’ you know? Normally you try and think about these things, and I was like, ‘I think I just have to not think about it. I think I just have to do it and see what happens.’ ”