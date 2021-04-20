Jennifer Lawrence Looks Downcast During Outing With Husband Amid Rumors of Marital Issue

WENN/JRP

Pictured out together with her hubby Cooke Maroney for the first time in six months, the ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star seems dispirited as the art gallery director tries to console her.

AceShowbiz –

Is there trouble in paradise between Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney? The couple, who has been keeping everything about their relationship under the radar, has been spotted together for the first time in six months. But instead of getting romantic, the pair looked glum during the outing.

The Oscar-winning actress in particular looked downcast when the duo were captured on camera strolling the street in New York City on Saturday, April 17. While her face was party covered by her black face mask, it was evidently seen that she was frowning as her husband tried to console her by putting his arm around her and talking to her.

<br />

Jennifer and Cooke stepped out to head for an early dinner date that day, Daily Mail reports. Inside the restaurant, the pair sat down for a quiet meal as they chose a table near a window overlooking the street. The Katniss Everdeen of “The Hunger Games” film series kept her sunglasses on while enjoying her meal.

Jennifer also put on some stylish outfits which included a bold Prada coat, a paisley scarf, wide legged denim and suede boots for the outing. She carried a black bag while her long blonde hair was let loose with slight tousle.

As for Cooke, the art gallery director looked neat in blue jeans and a matching button-up over a white T-shirt. He completed his look with Vans in a denim-hue while also wearing a black face mask.

Jennifer and Cooke’s outing comes amid report that there’s trouble in their marriage. Star quoted a supposed friend of the actress who said that the 30-year-old’s “bored being a stay-at-home wife” after toning down her partying habit since she married Cooke in October 2019.

Detailing the couple’s routines as saying, “He goes to work and she stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It’s uneventful,” the source added that Jennifer missed her old life and prefers to go outside, but her husband allegedly loves being at home in free time.

Contrary to the tabloid’s report, however, the “Dark Phoenix” star once admitted, “I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived.”