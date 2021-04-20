Jason Momoa Helps Dwayne Johnson Surprise Daughter for Her 3rd Birthday

WENN/Instar/Nicky Nelson

After the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star reveals that his little girl Tiana is ‘obsessed’ with Aquaman and ‘wanted’ him to join her special day’s celebration, the actor portraying the DC superhero pops in.

AceShowbiz –

Jason Momoa is giving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a favor for one very sweet reason. When the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star celebrated his daughter Tiana Gia Johnson’s 3rd birthday, the “Aquaman” star made one of the young girl’s wishes come true by surprising her with his special appearance.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, April 18, Jason reposted an Instagram video initially made public by Dwayne. In the adorable clip, birthday girl Tiana could be seen having her eyes glued to a huge TV screen in front of her. The screen itself displayed a personalized birthday message from the 41-year-old actor.

<br />

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be there, but I love you,” Jason said in the clip. “Tell your papa that I love him too.” He concluded his video message by saying, “I’ll see you soon, happy 3rd birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you.” In return, Tiana waved goodbye to the screen before stepping down from the round table and jumping in glee.

Along with the re-post, Jason wrote in the caption, “When uncle Maui calls you up and asks for a favor. All my love to baby jazzy and baby tia happy birthday beautiful. I know what my kids are getting for their birthday Uncle Black Adam cheeehuu aloha j.”

<br />

Before Jason shared his Sunday post, Dwayne shared several posts that showed how much his daughter adores Aquaman. In his Sunday post, the “Fast and Furious” star wrote, “I had to make the call…it’s what daddy’s do. I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER.”

<br />

He continued, “Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ ”

Hours before, Dwayne spilled in another Instagram post that Tiana “wanted Aquaman to join her for her birthday breakfast.” He also admitted that Tiana “asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can frame it and hang it up in her room.”

<br />

In another post, the “Rampage” actor posted a video of him watching “Aquaman” together with Tiana. Explaining his young girl’s adoration of Jason’s character, he wrote, ” ‘Look what AquaMan just did to that man.’ The birthday girl Tia is OBSESSED with @prideofgypsies!! She didn’t even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, ‘AquaMan.’ The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile [love].”

<br />

On Sunday, the “Jungle Cruise” star also shared his birthday tribute to Tiana in a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana [love]. Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, ‘got you,’ ” he gushed. “Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from ‘Moana‘, she has one very important question – ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?’ ”