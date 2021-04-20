Japan’s Subaru to suspend production in Indiana on chip shortage By Reuters

2/2



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Subaru (OTC:) Corp said on Tuesday that it was suspending production at its plant in Indiana through the end of April due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

Automakers from Ford Motor (NYSE:) to Nissan (OTC:) Motor have cut production due to the shortage of chips, used extensively in new cars for automatic windows, parking assistance and entertainment systems.

A Subaru spokeswoman said 150,000 vehicles for North America would be affected.

She said that an ongoing global shortage for chips, rather than a recent fire at Renesas Electronics Corp’s chip-making factory, was the main factor behind the suspension.

Increased demand for video games from people staying at home amid a global pandemic has also led to the scarcity, analysts say.