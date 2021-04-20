Japan’s Subaru to suspend production in Indiana on chip shortage By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
2/2

© Reuters. The logo of Subaru Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

2/2

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Subaru (OTC:) Corp said on Tuesday that it was suspending production at its plant in Indiana through the end of April due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

Automakers from Ford Motor (NYSE:) to Nissan (OTC:) Motor have cut production due to the shortage of chips, used extensively in new cars for automatic windows, parking assistance and entertainment systems.

A Subaru spokeswoman said 150,000 vehicles for North America would be affected.

She said that an ongoing global shortage for chips, rather than a recent fire at Renesas Electronics Corp’s chip-making factory, was the main factor behind the suspension.

Increased demand for video games from people staying at home amid a global pandemic has also led to the scarcity, analysts say.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR