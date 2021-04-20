Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.97% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.97%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 1.97%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.19% or 59.0 points to trade at 2747.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 1.66% or 65.0 points to end at 3970.0 and Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) was up 1.40% or 10.0 points to 726.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Marui Group Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.82% or 125.0 points to trade at 2024.0 at the close. Dentsu Inc. (T:) declined 4.46% or 155.0 points to end at 3320.0 and Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 4.28% or 985.0 points to 22010.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2875 to 704 and 156 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.30.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.99% or 0.63 to $64.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.01% or 0.68 to hit $67.73 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.45 to trade at $1770.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.29% to 108.46, while EUR/JPY rose 0.59% to 130.91.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 90.900.