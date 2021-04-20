James Corden’s European Super League Rant Explained

Corden believes this will “kill other football teams.”
Last night, James Corden took eight minutes out of his late night show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, to air his grievances about…soccer?
Long story short, the wealthiest European soccer teams have announced that they intend to break off from their respective countries’ leagues to form their own Super League, leaving the less-wealthy teams high and dry.
For non-sports fans, Corden’s sidekick Ian Karmel explained it in a very simple way: “It’s like if Meryl Streep broke off to make her own Oscars.”
Safe to say, Corden despises the idea. He said, “The truth is, this whole thing, making this move, these teams, these owners are killing…”
“…they will kill hundreds of other football teams that compete with them and have competed with them many times over the years, disregarding the fan bases of those teams and disregarding the fan bases of their own teams who are devastated, too.”
Below is the current market value of every team in the Premier League for 2021. The top-six teams on this chart are the English teams tied to the proposed Super League. The same goes to other leagues across Europe.
Corden went on to say, “It’s hard to express how much these communities rely on football, not just financially, which is considerable, but football is like a focal point of a town’s hopes and dreams. That’s what it is, you know?”
“And these dreams, they’ve just been shattered not just in Britain, all across Europe. And the reason these dreams have been shattered and discarded is so that a group of billionaires can buy themselves a bigger boat, or a second boat.”
What do you think about the potential of a European Super League? Would this ruin European football? Comment below.
