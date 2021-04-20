James Charles’ YouTube Channel Temporarily Demonetized Amid Underage Sexting Allegations

Instagram

Morphe, a cosmetics company who collaborates with the YouTube star and beauty influencer, also announces the end of their partnership amid his sexting controversy.

James Charles will no longer make money from YouTube for a period of time. After the beauty influencer got hit with underage sexting allegations, the video-sharing platform decided to temporarily demonetize his channel, which has more than 25.5 million subscribers.

It’s not clear how long the 21-year-old would be “temporarily removed” from YouTube’s Partner Program. The platform only told Insider that it applied its “creator responsibility policy” which states, “If we see that a creator’s on- and/or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community.”

The policy also points out that YouTube may take action against creators who intend to “cause malicious harm to others.” Other creators who will get the penalties are those who participate in “abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty, or participating in fraudulent/deceptive behavior leading to real world harm.”

Also cutting off partnership with James was Morphe. In a statement released on Twitter, the cosmetics company said, “In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering.”

Responding to Morphe’s announcement, James penned on his on Twitter account, “Since posting that video, many other people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations which have been reported on by many people, creators, and news outlets.” He added, “These stories have cause many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe.”

“I’ve loved every moment working together, and am beyond grateful for what we’ve created together. That being said, I reached out to them and we mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them,” he went on. “I am continuing to take time away to learn, grow, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself.”

Earlier this month, James uploaded a video titled “Holding Myself Accountable”, in which he admitted to sexting with two underage boys. “First and foremost, I need to say sorry. I owe a massive apology to anybody I have hurt or anybody I made uncomfortable with my actions. I want to make it really, really clear that I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong. There are no excuses for them and I don’t plan on making any,” he began.

“Within the past couple of weeks, two different people, both under the age of 18, have recently come forward saying that they had inappropriate messages from me on social media. One of them being from last year and one of them being more recent,” he further noted. “Upon finding out, I was immediately embarrassed and blocked both people.”