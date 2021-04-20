Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.47% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.61% or 73 points to trade at 2093 at the close. Meanwhile, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) added 3.36% or 11.1 points to end at 341.6 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was up 2.65% or 247 points to 9552 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 4.59% or 1410 points to trade at 29290 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 4.47% or 156 points to end at 3334 and Liveperson (TASE:) was down 4.29% or 800 points to 17830.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 228 to 225 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.61% or 73 to 2093.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.48% or 0.94 to $62.49 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.94% or 0.63 to hit $66.42 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.55% or 9.65 to trade at $1780.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.19% to 3.2515, while EUR/ILS fell 0.15% to 3.9144.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 91.130.

