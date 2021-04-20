Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Intuitive Surgical announced earnings per share of $3.52 on revenue of $1.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $1.11B.

Intuitive Surgical shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.74% from its 52 week high of $826.54 set on December 23, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.05% from the start of the year.

Intuitive Surgical follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Intuitive Surgical’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $22.01B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

