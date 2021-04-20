Institutional XRP inflows surge as AUM nearly doubles By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors have rallied around this past week, with the assets under management, or AUM, or XRP investment products nearly doubling.

According to CoinShares’ weekly digital asset fund flows report, roughly $33 million flowed into XRP products this week, pushing the sector’s AUM up to $83 million.