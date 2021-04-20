Infected New Zealand airport worker visited Bunnings and Westfields

A cleaner working at Auckland airport who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the trans-Tasman bubble opened visited Bunnings and a Westfield food court, New Zealand health authorities say.

Alerts have been issued for the two suburban Auckland locations as well as a Movenpick ice cream shop.

Yesterday, it was announced the worker was believed to have been infected while cleaning a plane that carried international passengers.

The Auckland Bunnings the infected airport worker visited in New Lynn. (Google Maps)

However, the staff member was fully vaccinated early in the country’s vaccination program – in February and March.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health has deemed the risk of public transmission to be low.

“We know the Pfizer vaccine is highly effective, but at 95 percent effectiveness a small number may not be protected,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Breakthrough infections happen with all vaccines. This shows us how important it is that as many New Zealanders as possible take up the offer to receive the vaccine when they are offered it and are protected.”

The staff member is isolating at home while they are being interviewed by health officials and will then be transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said.

The ministry has identified 16 close contacts of the infected worker. All of those close contacts are solely employed at the airport in non-public facing roles.

However, both countries agreed not to immediately close the border if a case was detected, a point which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated yesterday.

Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said yesterday the travel bubble would remain in operation.

“We have full confidence in New Zealand’s system.

“We’ve seen them deal with the inevitable outbreaks, and there will be other days when there are cases in Australia. We saw the outbreak recently in Queensland and NSW – two states. And yet, we were able to deal with it.”

The three locations where the infected worker visited are:

• Westfield St Luke’s Food Court, Saturday April 17, 12.15pm to 2.30pm (local time)

• Bunnings New Lynn, Saturday April 17, 2.30pm to 3.50pm (local time)