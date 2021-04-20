Indonesia’s central bank keeps interest rates steady By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Bank Indonesia’s logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s central bank kept its main policy rate at a record low on Tuesday as policymakers balanced the need to support the coronavirus-hit economy with concerns that further monetary easing could weigh on an already falling currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%, where it has been since February. The move was forecast by all 27 analysts in a Reuters poll as the central bank has flagged the need to maintain rupiah stability.

BI also kept the overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates unchanged at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

BI has cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, pumped more than $50 billion liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules since 2020 to help Southeast Asia’s largest economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR