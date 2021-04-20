In Ireland, a Grocery Chain Addresses ‘Period Poverty’ With Free Products

As broader recognition has emerged of the cost of essential period products, governments around the world have taken strides to address the issue of “period poverty.” Scotland last year passed legislation ensuring that the products are available for free to all who need them, and students in New Zealand will soon be able to get free menstrual products in schools.

Now, retailers are getting involved.

In Ireland, the supermarket chain Lidl will offer free period products in its stores across the country — the first major retailer to make period products available for free nationwide.

The initiative comes as the Irish government is discussing a bill that would enshrine free period products for all into law, similar to a measure in neighboring Scotland.

“The guiding principle of this initiative is the inherent respect for the dignity of all those concerned,” Aoife Clarke, a spokeswoman for Lidl Ireland, said in a statement, adding that the company wanted to support girls and women as a “family retailer.”