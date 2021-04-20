‘I Am Getting Larger’ and ‘Okay’ With That

Instagram

Having given birth to son Isaac in January 2020, the ‘American Beauty Star’ host is now accepting her bigger figure as saying, ‘Just understanding her and being okay with her.’

AceShowbiz –

Ashley Graham has made peace with her post-baby body. More than one year after giving birth to her first child with husband Justin Ervin, the 33-year-old model claimed that she is now “understanding” her body and is “okay” with “getting larger”.

“I’ve had to go through a different BODY journey, post-pregnancy – just UNDERSTANDING her and being OK with her,” the model said during a new interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, Porter. “People will tell you this lie when you get pregnant, which is that the weight falls off when you breastfeed. But it’s a lie!”

The “American Beauty Star” host went on to say that she has now appreciated the transformation her body underwent. “I’ve had to go through a different body journey, post-pregnancy, just understanding her and being okay with her,” she stated. Even so, she admitted that at first, she found it difficult to accept the change.

“That was a big deal. In the beginning, I was like, an alien is taking over my body and I am getting larger and larger by the moment,” she explained. “Then this alien popped out and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love you’. And you just don’t care. But then COVID hit, and all the gyms shut down, and I’m living with my mom, eating cinnamon rolls every day.”

Ashley later addressed woman’s needs to be understood and fine with whatever their body looked like. “I wish that, when I was younger, there had been someone as outspoken as I was, who was as fearless with their cellulite and back fat, so I could know that this was normal; this was what a body looks like,” she noted.

On how she dressed these days, the season 24 judge of “America’s Next Top Model” shared, “Mostly I want to be comfortable, but I do care. I plan it out a little bit more. Honestly, I’m all about anything that’s fast these days. Although I do draw the line at two-in-one shampoo and conditioner.” She additionally spilled, “I just started shaving my armpits again!”