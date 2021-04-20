Hayley Dodd manslaughter: Badgingarra property search resumes

Specialist investigators have this morning resumed their search of a rural WA property following a tip-off about the location of missing teenager Hayley Dodd’s body.

It was the longest manslaughter sentence in Western Australia’s history.

Hayley’s body has never been found and Wark has never disclosed its location.

Wark faced two trials over the 17-year-old’s death – first being found not guilty of her murder before last week’s manslaughter sentence.

Hayley was last seen hitchhiking near Wark’s property in July 1999.

Specialist crime and forensic officers began their search of the property yesterday, examining an old water tank at the rear of the property and using a bobcat to scour the surrounding land.

While Wark denied having any knowledge of what happened to Hayley, a cold case review in 2013 uncovered an earring the teen was wearing on a seat cover of a car Wark was driving at the time.

Police had also searched the Badgingarra property during the same 2013 review but found nothing at the time.