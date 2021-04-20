Governments can stop Bitcoin by shutting down mining, says Electric Capital exec By Cointelegraph

Governments can stop Bitcoin by shutting down mining, says Electric Capital exec
Electric Capital co-founder and partner Curtis Spencer implied that the network may owe its continued existence to the grace of world governments.
In a panel at the Collision web summit on Tuesday, Spencer said lawmakers are the ones giving Bitcoin (BTC) a chance to grow by not imposing harsher restrictions on mining operations in their respective countries. The Electric Capital executive was speaking on the state of investing in cryptocurrency in 2021, alongside Michael Jordan of Galaxy Digital, Kartik Talwar of A Capital, Ash Egan of Accomplice, Tara Tan of IDEO CoLab Ventures and moderator Min Teo of Consensys.
