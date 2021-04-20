Gold steadies below seven-week peak as U.S. yields rebound

Matilda Colman
Gold eked out some gains on Tuesday

buoyed by a weaker dollar, although prices were hovering below

Monday’s seven-week high as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields

weighed on bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,771.53 per ounce by 0447

GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb.

25.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,772.40 per ounce.

“Gold came off yesterday’s high against a backdrop of rising

yields. But the rise in yields didn’t echo into the dollar. The

greenback’s soggy performance is supportive for gold,” said

DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

The dollar index dropped to a near seven-week low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of

other currencies.

However, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields

rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week,

increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. President Joe Biden met on with a bipartisan group of

lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors, as the

White House seeks a deal on his over $2 trillion jobs and

infrastructure proposal.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow

stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some

of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

“As it comes to inflation, the more inflation we get and the

less the Federal Reserve is able to ignore that, the worst for

gold it is… Technically, gold’s trend is still pointing

lower,” DailyFX’s Spivak said.

Although the U.S. central bank has reiterated its stance to

keep monetary policy accommodative some time, Fed officials have

said any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

Spot gold may slide more into a range of $1,744-$1,758 per

ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,785,

according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver gained 0.5% to $25.93 per ounce, palladium

dropped 0.9% to $2,787.18 and platinum was steady

at $1,206.28.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)

