Gold steadies below seven-week peak as U.S. yields rebound

Gold eked out some gains on Tuesday

buoyed by a weaker dollar, although prices were hovering below

Monday’s seven-week high as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields

weighed on bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,771.53 per ounce by 0447

GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb.

25.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,772.40 per ounce.

“Gold came off yesterday’s high against a backdrop of rising

yields. But the rise in yields didn’t echo into the dollar. The

greenback’s soggy performance is supportive for gold,” said

DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

The dollar index dropped to a near seven-week low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of

other currencies.

However, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields

rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week,

increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. President Joe Biden met on with a bipartisan group of

lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors, as the

White House seeks a deal on his over $2 trillion jobs and

infrastructure proposal.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow

stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some