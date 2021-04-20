Gold hovers near 7-week high on subdued U.S. dollar, yields

Matilda Colman
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday,

hovering near a seven-week peak hit earlier this week, as a

weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted

demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.55 per ounce by

0110 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77

on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,779.60

per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals after

touching a near seven-week low in the previous session, making

gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped

below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

* New Zealand’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by faster

than expected in the first quarter as transport and housing

prices jumped, according to data released by Statistics New

Zealand.

* The Bank of Japan is set to predict for the first time

that inflation will remain well short of its 2% target beyond

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term through early 2023, say sources

familiar with its thinking.

* Market participants now await the European Central Bank

meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for

the bloc. The U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next

week.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could

follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled

some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

* A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday

and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising

global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic

rebound.

* Silver eased 0.2% to $25.83 per ounce. Palladium

rose 0.6% to $2,778.17. Platinum fell 0.2% to

$1,185.47.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY March

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)

