Gold hovers near 7-week high on subdued U.S. dollar, yields

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday,

hovering near a seven-week peak hit earlier this week, as a

weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted

demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.55 per ounce by

0110 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77

on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,779.60

per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals after

touching a near seven-week low in the previous session, making

gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped

below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

* New Zealand’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by faster

than expected in the first quarter as transport and housing

prices jumped, according to data released by Statistics New

Zealand.

* The Bank of Japan is set to predict for the first time

that inflation will remain well short of its 2% target beyond

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term through early 2023, say sources

familiar with its thinking.

* Market participants now await the European Central Bank

meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for