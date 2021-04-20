Gold hovers near 7-week high on subdued U.S. dollar, yields

Article content
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday,
hovering near a seven-week peak hit earlier this week, as a
weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted
demand for the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.55 per ounce by
0110 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77
on Monday.
* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,779.60
per ounce.
* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals after
touching a near seven-week low in the previous session, making
gold less expensive for other currency holders.
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped
below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
* New Zealand’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by faster
than expected in the first quarter as transport and housing
prices jumped, according to data released by Statistics New
Zealand.
* The Bank of Japan is set to predict for the first time
that inflation will remain well short of its 2% target beyond
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term through early 2023, say sources
familiar with its thinking.
* Market participants now await the European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for
Article content
the bloc. The U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next
week.
* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could
follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled
some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.
* A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday
and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising
global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic
rebound.
* Silver eased 0.2% to $25.83 per ounce. Palladium
rose 0.6% to $2,778.17. Platinum fell 0.2% to
$1,185.47.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK CPI YY March
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)