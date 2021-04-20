Gold gains as softer U.S. dollar, yields lift appeal

Article content

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering

near a seven-week high hit earlier this week, as a soggy dollar

and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the

safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,779.85 per ounce by 0205

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77 on

Monday.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,781.60 per

ounce.

“The U.S. dollar had edged lower this morning, supporting

prices, with gold’s upward momentum from overnight continuing in

Asia,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Providing that U.S. 10-year yields remain softer, gold

appears to be gathering strength for a test of the 100-day

moving average at $1,802 an ounce in the days ahead.”

The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals after

touching a near seven-week low, while benchmark 10-year U.S.

Treasury yields dropped below 1.6%, reducing the

opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants now await the European Central Bank

meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for

the bloc. The U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next

week.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow

stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some