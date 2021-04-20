Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.55% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 1.55%, while the index fell 1.69%, and the index declined 1.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which rose 1.64% or 0.740 points to trade at 45.880 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 0.60% or 0.34 points to end at 57.24 and E.ON SE (DE:) was down 0.23% or 0.023 points to 10.019 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 4.67% or 1.622 points to trade at 33.130 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 4.15% or 0.431 points to end at 9.965 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 3.85% or 7.70 points to 192.25.

The top performers on the MDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.11% to 34.340, Siltronic AG (DE:) which was up 1.22% to settle at 140.650 and Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which gained 1.11% to close at 14.560.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.23% to 10.540 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 6.15% to settle at 10.154 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 4.79% to 17.918 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.11% to 34.340, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.33% to settle at 76.450 and Siltronic AG (DE:) which gained 1.22% to close at 140.650.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 4.79% to 17.918 in late trade, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.67% to settle at 33.130 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 4.01% to 45.040 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 553 to 145 and 47 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 16.97% to 21.92 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.53% or 9.35 to $1779.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.56% or 0.99 to hit $62.44 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 1.01% or 0.68 to trade at $66.37 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.2043, while EUR/GBP rose 0.34% to 0.8630.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 91.105.

