Gemini exchange’s crypto custody doubled since January, reaching $25B By Cointelegraph

The Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss-owned Gemini exchange announced a major milestone on Tuesday, as total cryptocurrency held in custody surpassed $25 billion for the first time.

In charting its impressive growth, Gemini touted growing participation from institutional investors over the past year. Gemini Custody’s assets have more than doubled since the start of 2021.