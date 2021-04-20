Gaming giant Ubisoft to become corporate baker on Tezos network By Cointelegraph

Gaming giant Ubisoft to become corporate baker on Tezos network
Ubisoft, the video game studio behind popular titles such as Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia and the Tom Clancy series, will become a corporate Tezos baker, or validator node.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ubisoft announced its partnership with Tezos-backed Nomadic Labs that will see the latter creating a validator node on the Tezos network.
