French IT firm Atos buys further three companies, posts first quarter sales drop By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Atos company’s logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana supercomputer in Paris

(Corrects number of acquisitions)

(Reuters) – French IT consulting group Atos said on Tuesday it acquired three more companies, as it continues its series of bolt-on acquisitions.

The Paris-based firm, which develops end-to-end solutions in hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace said it had bought Canada-based Processia, UK-based Ipsotek and German cybersecurity firm cryptovision. It gave no financial details of the transactions.

The group said its first-quarter revenue came in at 2.69 billion euros ($3.24 billion), falling 1.9% below the last year’s figure.

($1 = 0.8292 euros)

