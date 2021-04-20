French IT firm Atos buys further three companies, posts first quarter sales drop By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Atos company’s logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana supercomputer in Paris
(Corrects number of acquisitions)
(Reuters) – French IT consulting group Atos said on Tuesday it acquired three more companies, as it continues its series of bolt-on acquisitions.
The Paris-based firm, which develops end-to-end solutions in hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace said it had bought Canada-based Processia, UK-based Ipsotek and German cybersecurity firm cryptovision. It gave no financial details of the transactions.
The group said its first-quarter revenue came in at 2.69 billion euros ($3.24 billion), falling 1.9% below the last year’s figure.
($1 = 0.8292 euros)
