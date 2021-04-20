France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.09% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.09%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 2.09%, while the index lost 1.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Faurecia (PA:), which rose 1.37% or 0.64 points to trade at 47.37 at the close. Meanwhile, Teleperformance SE (PA:) added 0.54% or 1.80 points to end at 332.30 and Orange SA (PA:) was up 0.34% or 0.04 points to 10.49 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 5.46% or 3.34 points to trade at 57.78 at the close. BNP Paribas SA (PA:) declined 4.69% or 2.50 points to end at 50.83 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was down 4.63% or 4.76 points to 97.94.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Biomerieux SA (PA:) which rose 1.46% to 111.50, Faurecia (PA:) which was up 1.37% to settle at 47.37 and Gecina SA (PA:) which gained 0.98% to close at 124.20.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 6.68% to 28.50 in late trade, Air France KLM SA (PA:) which lost 6.10% to settle at 4.72 and ALD SA (PA:) which was down 5.80% to 12.34 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 508 to 104 and 56 ended unchanged.

Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.54% or 1.80 to 332.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.49% or 8.65 to $1779.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.55% or 0.98 to hit $62.45 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.98% or 0.66 to trade at $66.39 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.2044, while EUR/GBP rose 0.34% to 0.8630.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 91.100.

