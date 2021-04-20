Foxconn’s Wisconsin deal touted by Trump shrinks from 13,000 jobs to 1,454

Article content

WASHINGTON — Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn will dramatically scale back its planned investment in an initially planned $10 billion Wisconsin plant, under an agreement announced with the state on Tuesday.

The investment was first announced to great fanfare at the White House in July 2017, when Donald Trump was president.

Wisconsin will reduce its tax credits authorized for the project from $2.85 billion to $80 million as Foxconn reduces its planned investment from $10 billion to $672 million and cuts the number of jobs planned from 13,000 to 1,454, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

The 20-million-square-foot campus marked the largest investment in U.S. history for a brand new location by a foreign-based company when it was announced. It was praised by Trump as proof of his ability to revive American manufacturing.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said the agreement gives it “flexibility to pursue business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions.” The company said “original projections used during negotiations in 2017 have at this time changed due to unanticipated market fluctuations.”