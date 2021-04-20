Former US police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of killing George Floyd .

Mr Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and was today found guilty of all three charges.

Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. (Nine)

Chauvin was led away from the dock after jurors confirmed their verdicts.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Emotional scenes have erupted across the US, with people celebrating and cheering as justice prevails for Floyd.

9News US correspondent Alison Piotrowski, who was outside the court, told Today crowds had taken to Minneapolis streets to celebrate after the news broke at 4.10pm local time today.

Crowds cheered and celebrated as justice prevailed for George Floyd. (Nine)

“We’ve got people hugging here and really beautiful, emotional scenes, people are celebrating,” she said.

“This is justice for George Floyd’s family and also potentially a historic turning point for a country that has been so divided.”

One woman outside the courthouse told 9News she was “overly enthralled” by the verdict for the crime that shocked America and the world.

George Floyd’s death rocked America and the world. (Supplied)

“Just thank God,” she said.