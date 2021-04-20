Home Business Former currency comptroller to become CEO of Binance US crypto exchange By...

Former currency comptroller to become CEO of Binance US crypto exchange By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Former currency comptroller to become CEO of Binance US crypto exchange

Brian Brooks, the former acting comptroller of the currency of the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, is set to become the new CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance US.

According to a Tuesday announcement, Brooks will replace current Binance US CEO Catherine Coley effective May 1, 2021.