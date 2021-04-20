Fivio Foreign’s Girlfriend Gushes About Making ‘Perfect Babies’ After Welcoming Baby Boy

Instagram

The ‘Big Drip’ hitmaker and his girlfriend Jasmine Giselle, who were involved in domestic violence drama while she was pregnant last year, have become parents to a baby boy.

Fivio Foreign is a father again. The rapper has welcomed another child with girlfriend Jasmine Giselle after a tumultuous relationship that involved alleged domestic violence last year.

It’s Jasmine who broke the exciting news as she shared a picture of their son. Making use of her Instagram Story, Jasmine announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy by posting the photo of their baby boy with his face being cropped out. “It’s a boy,” she captioned it with blue letters.

Further sharing her feeling about being a mom, Jasmine wrote on another Story over a plain black background, “I’m so inlove (sic),” with a blue heart emoji. She went on gushing about her baby boy in another post as writing, “It’s no way we make perfect babies like this.”

Fivio himself has not posted anything about his newborn son. The rapper, born Maxie Lee Ryles III, made use of his Instagram account to promote his upcoming gig at Rolling Loud in Miami and his recently-released “Self Made” music video instead.

Fivio rarely posts about his private life, but Jasmine has often shared pictures of her two young daughters. She also described the 31-year-old star as “the father of my children” when addressing their domestic violence drama back in October 2020.

At the time, Fivio was arrested for allegedly assaulting then-pregnant Jasmine, causing bodily injury. Jasmine, however, jumped to her baby daddy’s defense as she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Thank you so much for your kind words but I’d like to clarify a few things. I did not call the police on Fivio, I did not press charges and I do not want the father of my children in jail.”

While she acknowledged that the altercation did happen, Jasmine elaborated that it was her neighbor who called the cops after hearing things from their home. “A situation happened in our home and a nosy neighbor called the police,” she claimed. “The police who pressed charges and in time Fivi will be relieved of all charges. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”