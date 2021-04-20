Exchange tokens bounce from key support levels as COIN looks for direction By Cointelegraph

Exchange tokens bounce from key support levels as COIN looks for direction
A lot of hype was built up before the Coinbase listing on the Nasdaq on April 14 and several cryptocurrencies rallied in the run-up to the event.
However, traders usually buy the rumor and sell the news. In this case, they bought until the event, and then several investors seem to have booked profits aggressively. This resulted in a correction in several major cryptocurrencies, including (BTC).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.