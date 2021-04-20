Eva Mendes Reminds Parenting Did Not Come With A Manual Amid Spanking Debate

Instagram

After setting off a debate over her stance in disciplining children, the ‘Hitch’ actress acknowledges those who disagree with her by stressing, ‘We all parent our own way.’

Eva Mendes has sparked a social media debate about her parenting stance in disciplining children. After revealing that she is against spanking the daughters she had with actor Ryan Gosling, the “Hitch” actress reminded others that parenting did not come with a manual.

On Monday, April 19, the 47-year-old brought up the topic in an Instagram post. “I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This @versace is definitely up there. Im not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I’ll post it anyway,” she captioned the post which featured a quote that read, “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”

Eva’s post was quick to draw many to voice their different views. One user told her, “I don’t know. I was spanked and now I’m a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat.” In response, the “Ghost Rider” actress replied, “Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way.”

Pointing out that everyone has a different parenting strategy, “The Place Beyond the Pines” star went on to say, “We all parent our own way and I have no idea what I’m doing most the time.” On this note, she furtehr stressed, “This didn’t come with a manual, so when there’s something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love.”

Another user, who “completely” disagreed with Eva, argued that parents’ “goal in raising kids is not to have to spank, but it’s correcting before they can reason behavior out with you.” Reacting to this, the “2 Fast 2 Furious” actress stated, “I totally respect you. Thank you for a respectful comment. So nice to disagree with respect. I found the quote powerful and wanted to pass it on. Lotsa love to and yours.”

Eva shares two daughters, 6-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 4-year-old Amada Lee, with “La La Land” star Ryan.