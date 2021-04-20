Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh

Article content

European shares pulled back on Tuesday after hitting record highs a day earlier, as tobacco companies weighed on UK stocks and many regional indexes edged off pre-pandemic highs.

British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Swedish Match fell between 2.5% and 6% following a report the Biden administration was considering requiring tobacco companies to lower the nicotine levels in all cigarettes sold in the United States.

BAT shares were on course to record their biggest percentage drop since March 2020.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany’s DAX was down 0.1% and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.7%.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index dropped 0.5%. The benchmark has hit a series of all-time highs this month after having climbed more than 10% so far in 2021, broadly in line with New York’s S&P 500.

“On absolute terms, it’s difficult to make the case that markets are cheap,” said Jason Collins, global head of equities at SEI. “But relatively speaking, European equities offer much better value than the United States.

After bumper earnings reports from U.S. banks last week, investors are awaiting results from mega-cap technology firms, that helped a strong U.S. market recovery last year, but have lagged recently.