EU seeks greater Taiwanese investment as chip shortage bites

TAIPEI — The European Union is seeking to encourage greater investment from Taiwan especially its semiconductor firms, the bloc’s top diplomat in Taipei said on Tuesday, amid a global chip shortage that has impacted auto makers like Volkswagen.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and center of efforts to resolve that shortfall, whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier wrote to Taiwan’s government this year asking for help to ease tight chip supplies, and Europe is also encouraging more chip production at home.

Filip Grzegorzewski, the EU’s de facto ambassador in Taiwan, told reporters they will organize another investment forum later this year to sell the bloc as an investment destination.

“We want to organize another round of the European investment forum in the autumn, with the focus on global supply chains, the focus on digital and the focus on semiconductors,” he said.

“I’m sure it will be a way for us to present opportunities for Taiwan to reach out to Europe and be more present in Europe.”

Taiwan is a key part of global supply chains and a major trading partner of the EU’s, Grzegorzewski said.