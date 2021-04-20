Ethereum Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,357.00 by 20:23 (00:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 13.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 3.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $271.09B, or 13.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $290.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,328.60 to $2,357.00 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.26%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $39.25B or 17.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,948.9327 to $2,544.5352 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 7.37% from its all-time high of $2,544.54 set on April 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,745.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.78% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $597.23 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 25.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,058.96B or 50.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $90.88B or 4.36% of the total cryptocurrency market value.