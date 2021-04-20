Erica Banks Insists ‘There’s No Beef’ Between Her and Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram

The 1501 Certified Entertainment artist has taken to her Instagram account to clarify the rumors after she states in an interview that neither she nor Megan reached out to each other to squash their alleged beef.

AceShowbiz –

Erica Banks has addressed rumors that she’s beefing with labelmate Megan Thee Stallion following a viral interview. During her appearance on “Rise & Grind”, the 1501 Certified Entertainment artist revealed that neither she nor Megan reached out to each other to squash their alleged beef. She also revealed that she wasn’t open to that.

When Erica noticed that the interview circulated online and caused controversy, Erica quickly reacted to the matter. “I knew this was bait during the interview, hence me saying ‘No’ to both questions,” said Erica in an Instagram comment underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s post about the portion of the interview.

“There is no beef, and me speaking about anything in regards to those questions was ‘No’ to refrain from my words being misconstrued like interviewers do,” she went on to explain. “They can’t misconstrue a one word response. Be blessed y’all.”

<br />

Back in January, Erica also talked about speculations about her strained relationship with the Hot Girl Summer. “I would collab with Megan Thee Stallion,” the “Buss It” hitmaker told The Shade Room at the time. Elaborating her answer, Erica added, “At the end of the day, it’s all business. You know what I’m saying? It’s nothing personal.”

“At the end of the day, we’re all artist. At the end of the day, we all do music. So anything personal, which there is nothing, I wouldn’t even look at outside the business. So yeah, I would,” she continued.

Some fans loved her response in the said interview as one said, “Let’s goo ! That would be nice … Erica keep your positive energy.” Someone else added, “The gag is there was no beef. The FANS concocted this imaginary beef.”

However, some others reminded everyone that Erica appeared to diss Megan prior to the interview. “Was dissing her, but now you’d collab with her. NO THANK YOU,” claimed another user. Another person mocked Erica, “not the clone tryna take over the original.”