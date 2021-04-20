Electronics retailer Newegg now accepts Dogecoin as payment By Cointelegraph

Electronics retailer Newegg now accepts Dogecoin as payment

American online electronics retailer Newegg has added Dogecoin (DOGE) as an official payment method amid the ongoing parabolic surge of the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Newegg announced Tuesday that the company added the option through crypto payment platform BitPay.