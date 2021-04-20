Eftpos reveals plans to power Australian smart cities with blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

Australia’s leading point-of-sale technology provider Eftpos Australia has revealed ambitious plans to roll out blockchain-powered autonomous vehicles and smart cities in Australia built using Hedera’s Hashgraph.

Speaking on Tuesday as part of the Australian Blockchain Week, Robert Allen, deputy chair of Blockchain Australia and Eftpos’ entrepreneur in residence, discussed the firm’s intention to use distributed ledger technology for advanced infrastructure, among other applications: