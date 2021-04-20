Dover Raises Guidance For 2021, Reporting a 26% Gain in Orders By Investing.com

Investing.com – Dover (NYSE:) shares rose nearly 3% in Tuesday’s trade after strong earnings for the quarter ended March led the company to raise its guidance for 2021.

The company now expects revenue growth for 2021 to come between 10% and 12% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.75 to $6.85.

In its forecast given in January, the company had predicted a revenue growth of 8% to 10% and EPS of $6.25 to $6.45.

For the quarter ended March 31, Dover generated revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 13% from the first quarter of the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $263 million increased 29%.

New orders from activity in biopharma connectors and pumps, plastics & polymer processing, food retail, industrial pumps, refuse collection, and automotive-exposed markets helped the company deliver a performance that cheered traders.

The company ended March with an outstanding order book of $2.21 billion, which was 26% higher from the backlog as of December 31.

 

