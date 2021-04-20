Dollar licks wounds after drop to 7-week trough amid lower U.S. yields

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar languished on

Wednesday, hovering just above a seven-week low with subdued

U.S. bond yields reducing the currency’s yield appeal.

The safe-haven greenback got some respite from a pullback in

world stocks from record highs as flare ups in coronavirus

infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick

global recovery.

The safety bid also bolstered the yen, which

climbed to a fresh seven-week peak of 107.88 per dollar on

Wednesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six major peers, was at 91.196 early in the Asian

trading day after slumping as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the

first time since March 3. It has declined 2.2% so far this

month.

The index “has broken down through a key short-term support

level at 91.30 and can see further downside to the low 90s,”

with the euro rising to around $1.22, Westpac strategists wrote

in a client note.

“We were looking for the (index) to top in Q3, when second

derivative U.S. rebound measures crest and Europe gets her vax

act together, but the early indications are that vaccinations

across Europe are picking up pace already,” Westpac said.

The single currency traded at $1.2039, after touching a

seven-week high of $1.2079 overnight.