Deutsche Telekom invests in mobile DeFi platform Celo By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Deutsche Telekom invests in mobile DeFi platform Celo

Deutsche Telekom (OTC:), one of the largest telecom providers in Europe, has invested in blockchain payments platform Celo to support the development of decentralized finance.

The telecom giant has made a “significant purchase” of Celo’s native token CELO through its strategic investment fund, the Telekom Innovation Pool (NASDAQ:), Celo announced Tuesday. The firm did not specify the size of the investment.