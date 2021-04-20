Deutsche Telekom invests in mobile DeFi platform Celo By Cointelegraph

Deutsche Telekom invests in mobile DeFi platform Celo
Deutsche Telekom (OTC:), one of the largest telecom providers in Europe, has invested in blockchain payments platform Celo to support the development of decentralized finance.
The telecom giant has made a “significant purchase” of Celo’s native token CELO through its strategic investment fund, the Telekom Innovation Pool (NASDAQ:), Celo announced Tuesday. The firm did not specify the size of the investment.
