Derek Chauvin jury reaches a verdict

A verdict has been reached in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged with killing George Floyd.

This is according to a notice posted on the Hennepin County Court’s website.

“A verdict has been reached and will be read between 3.30 to 4.00 pm. Tuesday, April 20” (local time), according to the notice.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments. (AP)

Jurors deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed deliberating (local time).

The court did not specify in the notice when jurors stopped deliberating today.

Mr Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.