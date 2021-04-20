Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.94% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.94%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which rose 0.62% or 2.5 points to trade at 408.1 at the close. Meanwhile, Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) added 0.14% or 0.8 points to end at 555.2 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 0.09% or 2.0 points to 2206.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 7.55% or 9.1 points to trade at 111.5 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 3.34% or 40.8 points to end at 1181.6 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 2.81% or 26.80 points to 925.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 102 to 38 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 2.33% or 1.48 to $61.95 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.66% or 1.11 to hit $65.94 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.27% or 4.85 to trade at $1775.45 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.02% to 6.1787, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 91.162.