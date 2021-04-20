Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo



TOKYO (Reuters) – A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and the decision on the number of domestic spectators had been widely expected in April.

The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.