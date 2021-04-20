Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and the decision on the number of domestic spectators had been widely expected in April.
The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.