DaBaby Under Fire After Shaming Flight Attendant for Her Messy Hair

One of social media users slamming the ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker believes that his comment about the woman’s messy hair is ‘so unnecessary’ because she is just trying to do her job.

DaBaby has angered many with his recent remarks about a flight attendant. Having called out the woman for not combing her hair while she was on duty, the “Rockstar” hitmaker was quick to spark backlash on social media.

The 29-year-old first shared on Instagram Story a clip of him and his friends sitting on a plane. When a flight attendant walked down the aisle, he told her, “We gon’ pay all that for the flight, you gon’ comb your hair… That’s the least you can do. Bottom line.” In the caption of the post, he wrote, “We ain’t finna act like she ain’t just jump outta bed.”

After DaBaby’s video made its round on Twitter, many users slammed him for his comments. One in particular argued, “She’s just trynna do her job man, this was so unnecessary.” Another raged, “this is so disgusting this man has punched a woman, got into many other unnecessary physical altercations and people still listen to his second verse same as the first a** music.”

The criticism continued with one stating, “People treating service workers like shxt is very telling.” Someone else poked fun at him, “Bruh she’s taller than him why is he acting like he has room to talk down on her.” Another noted, “Being disrespectful because it’s trendy doesn’t make it funny.”

DaBaby sparked backlash after shaming a flight attendant for her messy hair.

DaBaby, however, stayed unbothered by the backlash. The “Suge” rapper, who recently performed at a packed concert in Orlando, Florida along with Toosii, Stunna 4 Vegas and Rich Dunk, documented his gig on Instagram. In one of the clips he shared, the MC wrote, “Sat back for a minute niggas start thinking they can f**k wit me….. they CANT. Had fun wit y’all ORLANDO.”

During his concert, DaBaby was presented with 27 new gold and platinum RIAA plaques for his three latest solo albums “Baby on Baby”, “KIRK” and “Blame It on Baby”. Sharing a clip of the presentation was South Coast Music Group’s CEO Arnold Taylor. He penned on Instagram, “I love surprising my artist especially with monumental success, keep changing the culture Lil Bro and changing the game!!!”