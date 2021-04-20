CUPE 1004 Ratifies Collective Agreements with City of Vancouver, Board of Parks & Recreation

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — CUPE 1004 members have ratified a renewal of its collective agreements with the City of Vancouver and the Board of Parks and Recreation. The three-year deal, that includes wage increases and new provisions for Indigenous spiritual leave, was ratified by CUPE 1004 members in a vote held last week.

“These agreements recognize the vital role CUPE 1004 members have in maintaining critical city infrastructure. We should all be proud of how they’ve continued to provide the highest quality public services despite the many challenges we’ve faced this past year,” says Andrew Ledger, president of CUPE 1004.

Members of the City of Vancouver and the Board of Parks and Recreation bargaining units will be getting a six per cent wage increase over the course of agreements. The agreements also include paid leave for Indigenous employees requiring time off for spiritual or ceremonial responsibilities.

“Many of our Indigenous members have unique spiritual and ceremonial responsibilities to their communities. These agreements represent a step forward for our members, our union, and our City in reconciliation,” says Ledger.

Terms of the agreements run retroactively from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022. The City of Vancouver bargaining committee is recommending City Council ratify the agreements at its next meeting later today.

CUPE 1004 is a multi-sector composite union local representing an array of public workers, including over 1500 members in the City of Vancouver and the Board of Parks and Recreation bargaining units.

